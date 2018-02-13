Obama portrait: Nigerian-American painter don release di official painting

Image copyright Getty Images

Former US president Barack Obama and im wife Michelle don show for di official launching of dia official painting.

Na Nigerian-American artist Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald do am.

Na for di Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery for Washington DC di thing happen.

Mr Obama say di painting 'sharp' and Ms Obama say 'wow'.

People bin sabi di artist Wiley (im papa na Yoruba man) because di kain painting wey im done before wey im dey use African-Americans do old-style painting.

Dis na di first time wey black artists go do di official painting of any US president in history.

Mr Obama hail Ms Sherald for di way she take paint di 'hotness' of im wife Michelle.

Mr Wiley say nothing fit make sense pass di chance wey im get as first African-American to do di official painting of di first African-American president of the United States.

Some people enter social media to talk dia mind for di new paintings.

Some people joke say di Obama painting wey im tanda for garden resemble Beyonce own.

Some talk say na from di TV show 'The Simpsons' di artist get di idea.

But dem hail Mr Wiley well-well say di painting powerful.

Many oda people enter Twitter to blast odas wey talk say Ms Obama painting no resemble am.