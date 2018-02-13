State Police: "We support wetin vice president talk" - Governors

Image copyright AFP

Governors for Nigeria say dem support wetin Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo talk say di states need dia own police.

Prof. Osinbajo bin talk say state police dey important to help solve security problem wey di country get.

Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, say wetin di vice president talk na correct thing.

Yari, wey be di governor of Zamfara state, north west Nigeria, say e good if dem introduce am small-small.

Di vice president bin talk say Nigeria too big and e no make sense to think say government fit do correct security work from Abuja.