Herdsmen killings: Buhari dey sleep on top bicycle- Wole Soyinka

Image copyright Getty Images

Di way Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari government don handle di kill-kill for north central Benue state dey vex person.

Dis na according to Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, wey say if e take eye see Buhari, im go tell am say "I think you dey for trance; and e go better for Nigeria make you quick wake up."

Im say as things dey go, make people no wait to line up coffin as e happen for Benue, before dem organize against herdsmen.

Mr Soyinka bin dey speak to tori people for Freedom Park, Lagos, and im talk-talk put mouth inside di palava wey fight-fight between herdsmen and farmers don cause.

Di playwright add say "time don reach wia we must demand security people to clean out di forest."

"Make dem set deadline wen dem go disarm herdsmen."

Na at least 73 people don die, and injure plenty join, after suspected Herdsmen bin do different attack for Benue state.

Di matter serious sotay Nigeria senators don begin drag di country police oga, say im must explain why police never arrest anybodi, over di attacks.

"No kain business get right to take life of oda people."

Prof. Soyinka say cows and cow dealers sef get right but rules must dey.

Im talk say e be like say some politicians want make fight-fight dey from Maiduguri reach Lagos.

Prof. Soyinka say "No kain business get right to take life of oda people."

Im follow talk say even though security no suppose be citizen job, but time don reach wey civil society must do something to protect demsef.

Di playwright come blast government and di way wey Defence Minister, Mansur Mohammed Dan Ali, open mouth talk say herdsmen dey kill because people block di road wey cow dey pass.

"Why dis man still dey for office? Which kain dey tolerate dis kain person for office."