Ghana: petition against Martin Amidu nomination dey ginger people for social media
Di law suit against nomination of Martin Alamisi Amidu, as Ghana Special Prosecutor sake of im age, don ginger people for social media.
Former Deputy Attorney General and Bolga East MP Dr. Dominic Ayine, bin go Supreme Court on Monday to make dem cancel di nomination on top say Amidu na 66 years and di law say anybody wey pass 65 years no suppose dey public office.
Still Ghana members of parliament go vet Amidu on Tuesday 13 February for di position even as petition dey Supreme Court.
- Martin Amidu: 'Killer nkuto' go be special prosecutor
- 'Martin Amidu chop 66 years, he no be qualified for approval as Special prosecutor' - Ayine
Ghanaians dey yarn dia mind for social media sake of say na only people wey dey fear na dem dey support di petition.
Dr. Dominic Ayine say di reason why im go carry mata go Supreme Court no be because im wan " to frustrate Martin Amidu appointment" but na sake of im wan "test di constitution"