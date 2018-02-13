Ghana: petition against Martin Amidu nomination dey ginger people for social media

Image copyright President Akufo-Addo/Facebook Image example Amidu say im no get anything to lose for im vetting.

Di law suit against nomination of Martin Alamisi Amidu, as Ghana Special Prosecutor sake of im age, don ginger people for social media.

Former Deputy Attorney General and Bolga East MP Dr. Dominic Ayine, bin go Supreme Court on Monday to make dem cancel di nomination on top say Amidu na 66 years and di law say anybody wey pass 65 years no suppose dey public office.

Still Ghana members of parliament go vet Amidu on Tuesday 13 February for di position even as petition dey Supreme Court.

Ghanaians dey yarn dia mind for social media sake of say na only people wey dey fear na dem dey support di petition.

Skip Twitter post by @raphael_amuri I just feel like the auditor general has just given Martin Amidu (The punisher) ready work after he's done with the vetting. A big attempt to rip off Ghana by unscrupulous people caught by the auditor general. Good work done.#citicbs — Black Chinese (@raphael_amuri) February 6, 2018

Skip Twitter post 2 by @raphael_amuri Charley....This whole Martin Amidu thing be someway oooo. Make the man come work then we go punish all the mafia people, way you people dey want sabotage the whole thing. Age is just a numerical representation, the man be correct.#eyewitnessnews #CitiCBS #joysms — Black Chinese (@raphael_amuri) February 12, 2018

Dr. Dominic Ayine say di reason why im go carry mata go Supreme Court no be because im wan " to frustrate Martin Amidu appointment" but na sake of im wan "test di constitution"