Boko Haram: Nigeria government send 20 members go jail

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Soldier dey stand guard near di Yobe river wey separate Nigeria from Niger, for Damasak town for North East Nigeria on April, 25 2017

At least twenty members of Boko Haram militant group don get jail sentence for di mass trial for Nigeria.

Na Civilian court for inside military facility for Kainji, North central Nigeria find di Boko Haram members guilty of different offence dem.

Inside di people wey go go jail na one disable man wey im work bin be to helep catch di more than two hundred Chibok girls wey miss for 2014. Na fifteen year dem sama am.

Image copyright PHILIP OJISUA/AFP/Getty Image example Since President Buhari enter office for 2015 dem don release many Chibok girls but some still remain.

Di case na di first time wey dem don ever connect anybody with di missing girls wey bin cause international palava for Nigeria.

Di court also discharge two of di accused because dem bin no get enough evidence.

Nigeria government say more than six thousand Boko Haram suspects dey detention for different parts of di country.

For October 2017, dem bin sentence forty-five to between three and thirty-one years.