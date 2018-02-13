Image copyright AFP / Getty Images Image example Dis no be di first when dem don try to push Jacob Zuma comot South Africa president

South Africa government party, ANC don tell President Jacob Zuma to pack im load go otherwise dem go sack am as e be say dem no want make him to continue as president.

Vice president Cyril Ramaphosa and ogas for di ANC party take di decision on Tuesday after dem finish meeting upon meeting wey concern dis matter.

Tori be say Zuma no wan do wetin im party ask am to do so now di 75-year-old president go face vote of confidence inside parliament and di tori for town na say im fit lose.

Jacob Zuma don be ANC leader since 2009 until some weeks ago when Cyril Ramaphosa im deputy win party election as di new leader of ANC

Di man don survive plenty corruption accuse against am, even survive plenty vote of confidence inside parliament.

But dis latest one be like say wetin happen to former president Thabo Mbeki when im resign after ANC party ask am to pack im load comot as president.

Na Mr Zuma be di vice president dat time and im come later become president.