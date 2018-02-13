Image copyright Getty Images

University of Ilorin for Nigeria don cry out say herdsmen use dia cow scatter dia research and training farms.

Local media say di Vice-Chancellor Professor Sulyman Abdulkareem want all di herdsmen wey dey feed dia cow inside di campus to pack dia load comot.

Tori be say Professor Abdulkareem decide to pursue di herdsmen after im meet weet security oga dem inside di university after wetin happen.

But Punch newspaper dey report say Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association for di area, Usman Adamu, don tell oga dem inside di University say di herdsmen wey destroy di farm land no dey live inside di campus.