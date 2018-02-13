53,200 illegal Ghanaians migrants still dey Libya - IOM Report

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis African migrants (not from Ghana) bin arrive one naval base for Tripoli, Libya on 17 October 2017, after coastguards save dem from rubber boat

International Organisation for Migration (IOM) report dey reveal that about reveals 53, 200 illegal Ghanaian migrants still dey Libya.

Following reports say dem dey Libya, people dey make other African nationals to inhumane treatment. Various governments start dey fly demma citizens wey dey Libya back home; na early dis year Ghana bring down some 127 migrants who dey detention camp for Libya.

But di numbers still dey high as IOM reports dey show say over 50,000 still dey there.

Na IOM demma report rank Ghana as one of di countries wey get di highest number of illegal migrants for Libya.

Out of di 12 countries wey dem rank, Ghana chop di number five position with total of 31, 251 migrants inside Libya, followed by Nigeria wey get 29,605 migrants, den Mali wey get 24, 105 migrants.

Niger top di list of countries as dem get 78,723 migrants, followed by Egypt, wey get 78,616 migrants for Libya.

BBC News Pidgin contact di Foreign Affairs Ministry but dem say den go contact demma Embassy for Libya, put demma details together den respond proper on what government dey do make dem return di remaining Ghanaians wey dey Libya.