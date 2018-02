Image example Another family no too dey lucky two years ago as dia twins wey join no survive

One twin wey dem born join im brother don survive, after doctors for Bauchi, northern Nigeria carry out operation ontop dem.

Di twin boy pickin die, but di girl dey respond to treatment according to tori.

BBC tori person Chris Ewokor report say seven doctors and other medical staff dem na im do di operation wey last for two hours.

Dem born di twins dem for December 2017, for primary health care centre Chanka, Alkaleri local government area Bauchi state.

Tori be say after dia 20-year-old mama born dem, dem notice say one of di pickin dem no dey breathe, dis one make dem call for urgent operation to separate dem.

Two years ago, another family for Bauchi lost dia twins wey join together for leg and belle.

And for US, for November 2016 na im doctors for hospital for Tennessee do successful operation ontop twin girls wey join for waist, some days before dia birthday.