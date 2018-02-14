Image copyright ALEXANDER JOE/AFP/GettyImages) Image example President Zuma say im no gree with di decision of im party di ANC to fire am.

South Africa President Jacob Zuma talk say im no go gree with di decision of im party for am to resign.

Dis one dey come after im party, di ruling African National Congress (ANC) ask am to step down make di new leader of di party; Cyril Ramaphosa take over.

Zuma wey grant live interview to South Africa tori people SABC, say ANC no give am reason why im suppose commot, dem dey very unfair.

"Dem no give me reason to resign, I no dey strong head but I no gree with dia decision."

"I find am strange say dem say I suppose go so di new president go step in, e no rhyme even with di policy of di party."

"Why we no discuss am? Nobody wan discuss am because no be issue. Di other problem I get na say when we go conference, issues wey dey ground wey we suppose discuss wey dem suppose raise, dem no dey discuss am, even dis one dem no discuss am for di conference so dat dem go decide am for dia."

President Zuma say im no understand wetin di rush be say make im resign. "Wetin dem suppose work on now na to set timeframe, work together, show di world and South Africa say ANC dey together because of election wey dey come so," im talk.

"Some of di leaders for AU na my colleagues and friends, I suppose hold di president hand go di next AU summit now to introduce am give dem."

Na so im talk.