Why Diamond Platnumz wife dump am on valentine day

Award winning Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz wife Zari Hassan, dump am on valentine day.
Di Uganda bosslady wey be part India, Burundi and Somali break up with di star ontop her Instagram page even though she say na hard decision.
Zari na mama of two of Diamond pickin although she get three others from another marriage.
According to Zari, she gat to take di decision because of too many rumour and talk-talk say Diamond dey cheat on am all di time.
Understand that this is very difficult for me to do. There have been multiple rumors some with evidence floating around in ALL SORTS of media in regards to Diamond’s constant cheating and sadly I have decided to end my relationship with Diamond, as my RESPECT, INTEGRITY, DIGNITY & WELL BEING cannot be compromised. We are separating as partners but not as parents. This doesn’t reduce me as a self-made individual, and as a caring mother, and the boss lady you have all come to know. I will continue to build as a mogul, i will inspire the world of women to become boss ladies too. I will teach my four sons to always respect women, and teach my daughter what self-respect means. Unlike many, I’ve been in the entertainment industry for 12 years, and through all my challenges I came out a victor because I am a winner, and so are all of you Zari supporters. HAPPY VALENTINE'S
For im own part Diamond form say im no see dis particular valentine gift from im babe.
Aside from Zari, Diamond get pickin with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobeto, wey be di star for inside im hit song Salome. Infact, dis join wetin make di couple don dey quarrel since last year.
Diamond Platnumz na award winning artiste wey don drop plenty hits including "Number One" where im feature Nigeria star Davido.