Why Diamond Platnumz wife dump am on valentine day

Image copyright @zarithebosslady/instagram Image example Di couple don dey together since 2014

Award winning Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz wife Zari Hassan, dump am on valentine day.

Di Uganda bosslady wey be part India, Burundi and Somali break up with di star ontop her Instagram page even though she say na hard decision.

Zari na mama of two of Diamond pickin although she get three others from another marriage.

According to Zari, she gat to take di decision because of too many rumour and talk-talk say Diamond dey cheat on am all di time.

For im own part Diamond form say im no see dis particular valentine gift from im babe.

Aside from Zari, Diamond get pickin with Tanzanian model Hamisa Mobeto, wey be di star for inside im hit song Salome. Infact, dis join wetin make di couple don dey quarrel since last year.

Diamond Platnumz na award winning artiste wey don drop plenty hits including "Number One" where im feature Nigeria star Davido.