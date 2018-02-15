Image copyright STR/AFP/Getty Images Image example For 2014 police fire tear gas inside parliament to stop opposition lawmakers to enter come vote.

Fire don pursue lawmakers for Nigeria senate comot chamber and also make dem postpone dia talk-talk for di house.

According to tori ontop local media, di fire start to burn for Room SB 63, Technical Room for di White House senate area inside di National Assembly complex.

Na di fire send smoke enter A/C for inside di room where di senators dey.

Although di technical people for inside di building off di fire, di senators dem still postpone dia talk-talk because according to dem di place no dey conducive.

Oga of di senate, Bukola Saraki stamp am after senator Abdullahi Gobir raise hand say make dem postpone dia talk, im say make dem shift dia talk to Tuesday 20 February 2018 while dem repair di place for di weekend.