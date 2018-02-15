Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Di tori na say UNILAG school authorities na im order dia arrest

Gbenga Adenaya wey be acting chairman of di Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), University of Lagos branch, don confirm to BBC News Pidgin say true-true police arrest some leaders of di union.

SSANU and im sister unions; di Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) dey on strike because of sharing formula ontop allowance wey dem release give university dem.

Adenaya tell BBC News Pidgin tori person Helen Oyibo say police arrest two former chairmen of SSANU; Joseph Adefolalu and Adekola Adetomiwa early morning on Thursday for reason wey dem no know.

"We go state investigation bureau for Ikeja to find out why dem arrest our people, we wait for hours, dem tell us say dem no commit any offence, dem no fit talk say make we see di commissioner of police."

Na so im talk.

When BBC News Pidgin call police, talk-talk person for di Lagos State command Chike Oti say im never get brief about wetin happen.

Image copyright Other Image example Dem dey accuse di union dem say dem dey stop people from work for UNILAG

Although e no dey clear wetin make dem arrest di leaders dem, since di strike start, di union dem don stop work and e dey affect things for universities.

For University of Lagos, (UNILAG) di authorities been don draw ear give di union to stop to dey scatter-scatter school matter after different incidents.

E never too tey when di university postpone dia convocation wey suppose hold on di 19 February till further notice because of challenge dem dey face because of di union dem behaviour.

Adenaya deny dis one give BBC News Pidgin, im say since di strike start dem never do gra-gra scatter things or injure anybody.

"Out of four unions wey dey campus, three dey on strike and na dis three dey handle convocation matter."

"We write give dem say e no go fit work say we no go allow dem give outside people our work do, we advise dem say make dem no hold di convocation, we no threaten dem."

"Dis no be criminal case and e need diplomacy, arrest no fit solve di problem, na Federal government dey owe us no be UNILAG."

Adenaya also say dem go hold congress on 16 Friday to discuss all di issues.

Image example Di first day of di strike, some members of di union pursue new students wey wan screen go house.

Meanwhile students for di school dey complain about how di strike dey affect dem.

One of dem tell BBC Pidgin say di school dirty, hostel dem dirty, no light and na for serious heat and anyhow environment dem dey learn.

Nobody know when di strike go end as Federal government never gree answer di union.