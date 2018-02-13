Image copyright Getty Images Image example South Africa President Jacob Zuma say im go step down if dem give am 3-6 months

South Africa dem ruling African National Congress (ANC) don tell President Jacob Zuma dem wan make im resign.

Dis recall wey di party don nack on top Zuma head, na because of di marathon meeting wey senior party members do yesterday.

Mr Zuma, 75, don agree say im go step down if dem give am three to six months.

Di former freedom fighter wey turn to president don rule di country since 2009 but dozens of corruption case dem wey don follow am since 2005 no gree Zuma see road.

President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa no dey see eye to eye again

But since December, di party don dey drag Zuma to comot from power, so dat im deputy president and new ANC leader, Cyril Ramaphosa go replace am.

Na ANC secretary-general, Ace Magashule tell tori people say di most powerful committee for di party wey get di ogas-at-di-top (di National Executive Committee (NEC) agree say na sharp-sharp dem go remove Zuma, but dem no mention any time wey e go happen.

Magashule talk say: "No be lie say we want Comrade Ramaphosa to become president of South Africa now-now."

Tori be say Mr Ramaphosa comot for di NEC meeting, then e travel go Zuma house, where im tell di president say dem go recall am if im no step down, before Ramaphosa return go di NEC meeting.