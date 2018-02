Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Na for di north-central region of Nigeria na im herdsmen attack dey happen pass

Herdsmen don use machete attack at least one local government worker for Ondo state, south-west Nigeria.

Tori be say, di herdsmen and Akure south local government workers dey drag one hot matter wey come enter gear five, sotay di herdsmen pursue di workers comot.

Na only when Ondo State Commissioner of police, Gbenga Adeyanju, and di Commandant of di Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Pedro Ideba chook mouth for di matter, na im e come finish.

Di Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees don tell government say make dem no let di matter enter palava wey go worse pass.

As things be, di secretariat just dull because many of di workers wey run comot never return.