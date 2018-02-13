136 Nigerians from Libya don land for Port Harcourt

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/GETTY IMAGE Image example One returnee advise Nigerian youths wey still get plan to travel illegally from di country to stop am and manage dia life with wetin dey Nigeria

Di fifth batch of about 136 Nigerians wey dey Libya na im don land for Port Harcourt International Airport on Tuesday.

Di south-south zonal coordinator for National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)- Martins Ejike talk say all of dem dey ok except one of dem wey dem wan take go hospital with ambulance to find out why she no dey stable.

NEMA Chief Administrative Officer- Ebhodaghe Eric na im represent Ejike to receive di Nigerians wey return back to di country with Med-View Airline 5N-MAB.

E say some of those from di fourth batch wey return from Libya still dey di centre wey dey arrange for dem and most of dem na from Osun and Ekiti states.

Im say im dey beg dia state governments to quick-quick di process to come pick dia indigenes.

Ejike talk say NEMA go contact di state governors to quickly come pick dia people from di fifth batch inside di Port Harcourt centre.