'You fit win cancer' - Survivor

When people see cancer as dem see malaria, di way dem dey look am go change and like dat we fit win di fight against cancer for Nigeria

"Di first treatment against cancer na to get strong mind say you fit win cancer. When dat one dey ground, you don win di first battle against di disease."

Dis na wetin Tinu Lawal tell BBC News Pidgin tori person, Karina Igonikon as she talk how she take fight against breast cancer.

She say she no believe say dat kain thing fit happen to person like her so she deny and no start treatment for two years after she discover lump for her breast.

Government need to establish more cancer treatment centres for Nigeria

Tinu Lawal say treatment for cancer dey very expensive so many people no get money so dem just dey die. She say: "Nigeria no get enough equipment and cancer treatment centres. Most of di hospitals dem wey suppose dey treat am, di equipment don break down," she talk.

Di time wey she bin dey take treatment, na only one radiotherapy machine dey work for di whole country. Dat na di one wey dey di Lagos State University Teaching Hospital LUTH. So everybody wey get cancer dey come LUTH come take treatment and because of di plenty people, di machine dey breakdown every time.

Now government don revive di one for University College Hospital Ibadan but dem suppose provide dis equipment dem for every state because as she talk, "Cancer no know small pickin and old person, e no know weda you get money wey you fit take treat am or not, na no respecter of person. If cancer wan happen , e go just happen."

"Depression sef na another mata. So di second battle na to come out of depression, den face all di treatment wey go fight am."

When people know more about cancer and support people wey get am, e go comot di shame and stigma wey dey am

Dis na im make her set up her foundation, 'Let's kill it' to raise awareness and get support for people wey get cancer and to encourage people to get treatment early, so dem fit survive am. Like dat, "we fit win di fight against cancer for Nigeria."