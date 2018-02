Twenty-two Nigerian student don die for road accident

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Road accident common for Nigeria. Dis bus burn kpatakpata after fuel tanker somersault come explode for Lagos-Ibadan expressway on June 22, 2016.

Twenty-two students plus di driver don die after dia bus jam truck for Bauchi, northern Nigeria.

Di students bin dey go do excursion for Kano when di driver loose control of di bus as im dey try dodge pothole.

Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, talk-talk person Kabiru Daura say three oda people wound for di accident wey happen for Gaya town near Kano.

Daura say di driver jam di truck direct after im loose control.

Nigeria na one of di countries wey road accident dey common and plenty people dey die.

For dia road transport data wey dem release for 2017, di National Bureau of Statistics talk say na 11,363 accidents happen for Nigerian road for 2016 alone.