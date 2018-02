Image copyright AFP / Getty Images Image example Dis no be di first when dem don try to push Jacob Zuma comot South Africa president

South Africans dey wait to hear whether President Jacob Zuma go resign after di ruling African National Congress, ANC, talk say im go talk to im country people today.

Di country dey sidon look di drama as e dey happen after ANC comot from dia meeting yesterday to tell Mr Zuma say dem wan make im comot office.

ANC say di president go tell im country people today how im wan do am.

But di information wey dey im official website say na one awards ceremony im dey go, nothing else.

People - di ruling ANC, opposition party dem and even trade union people - don dey increase di pressure on top Mr Zuma head.

Im party don already demand say make im step down immediately.

Image copyright AFP Image example Cyril Ramaphosa, di current vice president to Mr Zuma, na di new ANC leader

Di opposition say dem go motion for 'no confidence vote' for parliament.

Now, trade union people for South Africa say power dey shack di president.

People wey support Mr Zuma talk say dem suppose give am time to arrange how im go comot.