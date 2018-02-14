Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pipo for Kisumu, Western Kenya get two days to take watch Black Panther film before di rest of Africa watch am on 16 February

Di latest action-adventure film from Marvel, Black Panther, on 13 January, do im Africa premier for Kenya, di country where one of di main actors Lupita Nyogo'o bin come from.

Western Kenya town of Kisumu go happy for di opportunity to be di first people for Africa to watch Black Panther wey be di first major superhero film from Hollywood to get black pipo as main actors, as di film premier three days before di worldwide release on Friday 16 January.

Black Panther na di first superhero film from Hollywood to get black pipo as main actors

Academy award winner Lupita Nyogo'o wey act inside di film show for di event for di lakeside town wey im papa Peter Anyang' Nyong'o na di Governor.

Di local organisers of di event say dem show di film so as to promote arts among di youth people of Kenya.

For di film, Lupita play di role of Nakia, spy wey come back to her country to see her former lover become di crown king of Wakanda land, but one palava wey happen force am to stay and help di king remain for throne.

Lupita wey come from Kenya act inside di film as Nakia

Di film don dey make wave for social media as many black pipo dey happy say e represent dem well and dem dey use di hashtag #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe to tell di world wetin di film mean to dem.