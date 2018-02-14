Image copyright Getty Images Image example Last year Nikki Haley (R) bin tell Corneille Nangaa (L) say DR Congo must do elections for 2018, and no delay am till 2019, if dem wan make US support dem

United States don draw ear give di Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday say make dem no use electronic voting system for dia December dis year because mago-mago fit enter am.

US Ambassador to di United Nations Nikki Haley bin dey talk for one informal U.N. Security Council meeting about di Congolese presidential election wey don see many delays, say: "to use technology wey people no sabi for di first time inside important election na very big risk."

"Dis election must happen by paper ballots so dat Congo pipo no go get fear about di result. Di U.S. no get desire to support electronic voting system," Haley bin talk for di meeting US organise.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For December 2016, at least 5 people die inside clash between I-no-gree pipo and police on top say make president Joseph Kabila comot for power

Several other countries wey dey di 15-member council also talk say dem no want make Congo use di new system.

Election to replace President Joseph Kabila, wey don dey power since dem kill im papa for office in 2011, go happen by December 2018, if di government no change am again.

Congolese government delay di elections many times before and dis one don cause tension across di country, with many serious I-no-gree protests wey people don carry enter streets, even as Kabila don refuse to step down since 2016 when im term expire.

Corneille Nangaa, President of di Independent National Electoral Commission, tell di informal Security Council meeting say dem wan use di new voting machines because "di money and di weight of all di equipment go reduce from 16,000 tons to less than 8,000 tons."

Image copyright Getty Images Image example To save money, Corneille Nangaa, President of di Independent National Electoral Commission bin talk, na di reason for di new voting system

But di Central African director for Human Rights Watch Ida Sawyer talk say di new electronic voting machines "go create new opportunities for fraud."

"Without voting machines, elections on 23 December 2018, no go happen" talk Nangaa as im stand im ground on top di mata.

Kabila ruling majority and opposition leaders bin do deal to allow di president stay for power on top say election must hold by end of 2017. But di country electoral commission, later say e no go dey possible again, and dem come move am to December 2018.