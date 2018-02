Five people don wound for plane emergency landing for Lagos

Image copyright Getty Images

E reach five people wey wound as dem dey rush comot after plane do emergency landing for Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Nigeria.

Delta Airlines say di A330-200 plane bin dey carry people from Lagos airport go Atlanta for United states before di engine start to do anyhow.

Na so di plane turn back go land quickly from di Lagos airport wia e comot.

Di landing no get wahala but five people wound as dem dey rush comot di plane.

Di airline say dem go find hotel rooms for di passengers and arrange another Delta flight for dem on Wednesday afternoon.