UN di worry for civilian population for Anglophone regions dem weh tight for middle palapala, laik de big taim tok say between devil and deep blue sea.

Na so UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Allegra Baiocchi tok for press release.

De three UN agency dem bi go for Bamenda and Mamfe after weh deh get report say situation for de population dey critical.

Di palapala burst for Anglophone e don reach more than one year and yi civilian di cross border enter Nigeria.

Government forces and secessionist army di exchange fire for palapala weh burst for Anglophone regions dem and civilian population di suffer.

UN note say plenty pipo dem from de two region dem run go oda areas from Northwest and Southwest even as Nigeria don register more than 14,000 Cameroon refugees dem.

"We need to put condition dem for ground for respect dignity and ensure security for pipo weh get mind from kam back", Kouassi Etien, UNHCR representative tok.

Jacques Boyer, UNICEF Representative for yi own part say, "We need for protect children for any kain violence and make dem enjoy dia rights especially for education".

UN Humanitarian Coordinator Baiocchi say humanitarian community and UN systems go work for support, give assistance and look for solution for population weh need help.

"Tok weh e komot for heart and clear communication na de key for build confidence for population and authorities, and solution go only kam na through correct tok, Allegra Baiocchi, Humanitarian Coordinator, tok.