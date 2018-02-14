UN Cameroon say e be important for protect civilians
UN di worry for civilian population for Anglophone regions dem weh tight for middle palapala, laik de big taim tok say between devil and deep blue sea.
Na so UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Allegra Baiocchi tok for press release.
De three UN agency dem bi go for Bamenda and Mamfe after weh deh get report say situation for de population dey critical.
Government forces and secessionist army di exchange fire for palapala weh burst for Anglophone regions dem and civilian population di suffer.
Why Southern Cameroon wan comot
Wetin dey make Southern Cameroon Vex?
UN note say plenty pipo dem from de two region dem run go oda areas from Northwest and Southwest even as Nigeria don register more than 14,000 Cameroon refugees dem.
Where 28,000 Cameroon refugees dey run enter for Nigeria
'We no get place for Cameroon refugees' - UN
"We need to put condition dem for ground for respect dignity and ensure security for pipo weh get mind from kam back", Kouassi Etien, UNHCR representative tok.
Jacques Boyer, UNICEF Representative for yi own part say, "We need for protect children for any kain violence and make dem enjoy dia rights especially for education".
"Tok weh e komot for heart and clear communication na de key for build confidence for population and authorities, and solution go only kam na through correct tok, Allegra Baiocchi, Humanitarian Coordinator, tok.