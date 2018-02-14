‘Come carry us, we don tire to stay here’ – Libya returnees

Image copyright MAHMUD TURKIA/GETTY IMAGES Image example More than 2000 libyan returnees don land di Port Harcourt International Airport

About 24 of di Libya returnees wey dey PH International Airport don protest make dia state government come carry dem.

Ann Godwin wey be tori person tell BBC News Pidgin say di returnees wey do di protest na from Ekiti, Kwara and Osun states. She say by right, di returnees suppose stay di camp for di airport for 48 hours but dis people don dey di camp pass two weeks, so dem come dey complain when dem see other states dey come carry dia people.

Authorities from di states don assure NEMA say dem go come carry dia people.

Meanwhile di fifth batch of 136 returnees bin don land Port Harcourt International Airport. NEMA say so far na 2,091 returnees dem don bring come back for di Port Harcourt International airport.