BBC News Pidgin go get 'Minute' workshop for di Social Media Week for Lagos Campus.

Dis na di sixth time wen dem go do dis SMW Lagos wey go hold from 26 February to 2 March, 2018.

SMW Lagos na part of di big Social Media Week conference wey 12 cities around di world dey hold.

BBC News dey provide beta tori from around di world for 41 language dem, including Pidgin. We dey give ogbonge tori without partiality, for people wey dey yan pidgin for Ghana, Cameroon, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea and other part of West and Central Africa.

BBC News Pidgin minute go do di workshop for 27 February 2017 by 3pm. E go join over 100 people dem to talk mata wey concern business, jollification, education, technology and politics and e dey free for di public to attend.

To sabi more about di BBC News Pidgin 'Minute' workshop or SMW Lagos 2018 and to register to attend, visit https://socialmediaweeklagos2018.sched.com/event/Dncj/bbc-news-pidgin-minute-workshop.

For di latest news, follow SMW Lagos for Twitter for @SMWLagos or Facebook for facebook.com/SMWLagos.