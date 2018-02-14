Image copyright Getty Images Image example Report say na about 10.5 million pickin dem for Nigeria no dey go school

World Bank don give carry go $611 million to support Nigeria government and reduce di way wey plenty children wey dey out-of-school dey increase more-more.

Na di World Bank Education Specialist and Consultant, Adebayo Solomon, talk dis one during di tear-rubber of di Federal Government 2017/2018 school census exercise wey dem dey do every year.

According to di latest report, di number of pickin dem wey no dey inside school for Nigeria na about 10.5 million.

Mr Solomon say di exercise go run for all over di 36 states and Federal Capital Territory wey be Abuja; dem go provide dis money through di Better Education Service Delivery for All (BES-DA) Programme, wey dia plan na to carry dis pickin dem enter classrooms.

E add say di Bank dey work with di National Bureau of Statistics, to make sure say dem check di number of pickin dem wey no dey school well-well, as many states no dey fit do di annual school census.