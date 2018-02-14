Image copyright Getty Images Image example People for Iran bin dey sabi give and collect Valentine gift before authorities begin plan to forbid di celebration.

Valentine's Day wey most people and countries dey celebrate February 14 of every year to show love no be something wey some countries want make dia citizens observe.

Authorities for dis places dem don go as far as to ban di celebration, make anybodi no promote or even celebrate am. Make we see dis country dem.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Pakistani men dem dey protest against Valentine Day celebrations.

Pakistan

For di second year, Pakistan don put ban any event wey dey promote Valentine's Day and dem even warn television and radio stations make dem no carry or cover tori about di event.

Na Islamabad High Court first introduce di ban last year, after one citizen carry complain say di holiday na culture from di West and e dey against di teachings of Islam.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Person fit land for serious punishment if dem catch am dey celebrate Valentine's Day

Saudi Arabia

For Saudi Arabia, di kingdom religious police don ban celebrations. E fit lead to serious punishment if dem catch anybodi dey jollificate for Valentine's Day.

Na taboo for man or woman to show affection for public, as e be say dem dey sit down separately for restaurant, so di country say di idea of Valentine Day, no follow with dia belief.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Indonesian Muslim students as dem campaign against di celebration of Valentine's Day inside Banda Aceh for February 13, 2016.

Indonesia

Officials and Muslim clerics for Indonesia wey dey argue say Valentine's Day dey promote casual sex and drinking of alcohol, no too dey happy about di celebration.

Although some people still dey celebrate for di country but on Wednesday 14 February dem don ban di celebration for some of dia cities.

Iran

For recent year, authorities for Iran dey plan to forbid Valentine celebration - dem say di holiday na Western custom and dem still warn shops and restaurants say dem go deal with dem if dey sell Valentine Day gifts.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Indian 'Bhartiya Sanskruti Sewa Samiti' activists do protest against Valentine Day on 14 February 2012.

India

For India, plenty political parties dey criticise Valentine day. Dis ones dey argue say e dey promote Western values and dem no go welcome am inside di country.