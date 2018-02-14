Special Prosecutor nominee Martin Amidu dey spy BBC News Pidgin reports

Image example Martin Amidu troway salute give BBC dia Pidgin Service

Special Prosecutor nominee for Ghana Martin Amidu mention BBC News Pidgin during in 7-hour long vetting for Parliament wey get all Ghanaians glued to demma radio den TV sets.

Di nominee, Martin Amidu mention say BBC start dey do news for Pidgin as he dey respond to question about the type of Hausa he dey speak. He explain say in Hausa no be good like Nigeria Hausa sake of dat one be different.

As he dey talk he explain say "now dem dey broadcast Pidgin for BBC, but Pidgin den Creole be different from real English. So if you ask someone say you dey speak Pidgin di pidgin man go talk say yes! Me I choose to say I dey speak Pidgin."

Di debate about Pidgin as language wey dey separate from English dey continue as people dey hold different positions on di matter. What be clear now be say different variations of Pidgin dey across West Africa.

Meanwhile, di committee for Parliament wey vet Martin Amidu take unanimous decision from both majority den minority members as dem endorse Amidu in nomination as Special Prosecutor.