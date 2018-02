Image copyright AFP Image example Morgan Tsvangirai follow inside long political battle against Robert Mugabe

Zimbabwe main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai don die inside South Africa, na wetin one senior official for im MDC party talk.

Tsvangirai na im form MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) for year 2000, plenty time na im challenge Mugabe during di former president long stay for office.

Tsvangirai, wey dey 65 years, na former prime minister, and im bin don suffer from colon cancer.

"Im die dis evening. Di family tell me dis one." MDC vice president Elias Mudzuri tell Reuters tori people.

Tsvangirai career dey popular on top im long political struggle against former President Robert Mugabe.

Dem don even beat and send am go prison plenty times.