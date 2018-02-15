South Africa: Jacob Zuma don resign

Image copyright Reuters Image example President Jacob Zuma don finally resign after im first talk say e no do anything wrong

After im don talk say im no dey go anywhere, South Africa President, Jacob Zuma don finally comot office.

Zuma don dey struggle make im no commot as President since December 2017 when im comot position as leader of di African National Congress, ANC.

Wahala be say dem dey accuse Zuma of corruption wey im dey deny. But e bey like water begin finish from the back of im fish when di ANC elect im rival, Cyril Ramaphosa as new leader for December 2017.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Tori be say Cyril Ramaphosa don dey want become South Africa President tey, tey

Wetin go happen now?

According to di constitution of South Africa, when President commot from office like dis, dem deputy go take over. Wetin dis one mean be say, Ramaphosa fit become President of South Africa after dem swear am in on Thursday.