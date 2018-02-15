Veterinary Authorities for Ghana play down on bird flu outbreak

Image copyright Getty Images

Veterinary Officials for Ghana down play reports say bird flu outbreak dey happen for some poultry farms top for di country.

Dem dey talk say di virus wey dem find some farm top inside Dormaa for Western Region be low pathogenic so people no get any cause for alarm.

Reuters reports say Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) Wednesday February 14, 2017 see for Ghana in Agriculture Ministry website say Ghana record outbreak of di highly pathogenic H9N2 bird flu virus for some farms top. According to di report di virus infect den kill 4,225 poultry birds out of some 16,822 birds wey dey di farm top for Dormaa Municipal district wey dey share border plus Ivory Coast.

Victor Oppong Agyei, Chairman for National Poultry Farmers Association reveal for interview say di virus dem dey deal with for Dormaa no be dangerous, e dey like severe form of Newcastle disease. If like e be bird flu, dem go kill all birds for di farm top den quarantine di place saf for disinfection.

He explain say, e no be say dem want cover up sake if like bird flu dey Ghana, e be dem go report first so government go kill all di birds dem give dem compensation for demma losses.

Officials for Veterinary Services confirm to BBC News Pidgin say demma lab results reveal H9N2 bird flu virus, but insist too dey argue say e no be dangerous form of di virus, so make menerz no panick.