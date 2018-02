Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation TV na im break di tori on Thursday

Ethiopia Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn don resign.

Ethiopia government TV for di capital Addis Ababa report say "Hailemariam Desalegn resign im post as prime minister and chairman of di government party; Peoples' Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF),"

Desalegn dey waka comot office even as e never too tey di government just free some political prisoners.

"I believe say di Ethiopian parliament go accept my resignation. Di main reason why I resign na my belief say e dey important to be part of di solution to ensure sustainable peace and strong democracy inside our country." Na wetin Desalegn talk put for di letter im write give parliament say im dey waka.