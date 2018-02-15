Cyril Ramaphosa don replace Zuma as South Africa President

Image copyright GLYN KIRK Image example Na for 2017 ANC dem elect am as di leader of dia party

Cyril Ramaphosa don sidon for chair as di new President of South Africa after di former leader Jacob Zuma resign on Wednesday.

Ramaphosa na di only candidate wey parliament chose to elect on Thursday for dia parliament house to become president.

Lawmakers dem from di government party wey be African National Congress morale high so tey dem begin sing song as di parliament announce say dem don vote am as president.

Di thing wey 65 year old Ramaphosa talk give parliament na say im go put eye for corruption well well.

African National Congress bin tell Zuma to step down or im go face vote of no-confidence.