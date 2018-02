INEC: 'Nigerians, make una come collect una Voters Card'

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/GETTY IMAGES Image example Di electoral commission dey raise alarm, as di 2019 elections don dey near.

Di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Nigeria say voters wey don register never collect over 250,000 permanent voter cards (PVCs) for di capital wey be Abuja.

Ndidi Okafor wey be di head of Voter Education and Publicity, Gender and Civil Society Liaison for INEC Abuja, tell tori people say di rateey people dey collect dia PVC for di area dey very low.

Image example Many people wey don register neva still go collect dia voter cards since 2011

Mrs Okafor say di PVCs wey dem neva collect na from the 2011, 2014, and 2016 voter registration wey di commission do.

She say: "we dey beg Nigerians make dem come and collect dia PVCs; e no dey enough to just come and register, you must complete di process by collecting your card."

Image example INEC dey beg make Nigerian dey patient when dem go do voter registration

Okafor still say make Nigerians mind no dey cut about di long queue dem dey meet for voter registration centres, as INEC dey arrange how to make di exercise easy."We need to support dis process so dat we all go register," na how she end di tori.

She come encourage Nigerians to dey more patient with di process because na dia right to register and vote; in fact, registration centres for Abuja don increase from 22 to 32.