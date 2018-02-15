Security people don kill anoda 'Omoku New Year day killer'

  • 15 February 2018
Image example Security people don kill Don Wanny and im Younger brother Obatosu before now

Security people don kill Augustine Agulebu, di six in command for Don Wanny gang.

Agulebu aka Nana follow kill those people wey bin dey return from church for New Year day for Omoku and im name dey for di list of criminals wey Rivers State government declare wanted.

Security people and local vigilante group for Omoku na im join body kill am for Wednesday morning.

Rivers State Police Command don confirm di tori. Di PRO, Nnamdi Omoni tell tori people say dem gun down Agulebu for ogbonge operation by di Department of State Security DSS for im camp.

