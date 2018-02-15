FAAN say dem wan improve security for Murtala Mohammed Airport

Image copyright Getty Images

Di Federal Airports Authority of Nigerian FAAN don release ten moto for patrol, to improve security for di Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

Dis one dey come after thief people wey dey operate for di fence of di airport for Lagos, bin wan rob one CRJ jet wey wan go Ghana.

Di pilot wey dey work with Africa World Airline get to release hot gas to pursue di thieves.

Di robbers bin don open di cargo door for di CRJ aircraft, tear di cargo-hold wia bags dem dey, come try to thief passengers bags. But di pilot wen im see wetin dey happen come release hot gas on di thieves, come make dem run comot.

For di paper wey di general manger Corporate Affairs of FAAN Hemnrietta Yakubu release give tori people, she say dem go continue to upgrade dia facilities and process dem to ensure safety and comfort of passengers.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/Getty Images Image example Di thieves bin wan steal bags of passengers

Early dis month, thief bin don attack Air Peace aircraft wey dey go Abuja from Lagos and last December, thieves bin also attack Tiwa Savage and Wizkid for di private jet wey dem bin dey.