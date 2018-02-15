Delta Airline plane fire: AIB don detain di Aircraft crew

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerian authorities say di airline no explain wetin cause di fire palava

Nigeria authorities say dem don seize di plane for di Delta Airline Flight DL 55 wey catch fire after e bin take off from Lagos because dem no follow Nigerian law.

Na di Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) say di airline nor even inform di regulatory authorities inside Nigeria or explain wetin led to di fire wey force di pilot to do emergency landing just one hour after dem bin comot Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

Di Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer for AIB wey be Akin Olateru say di crew wey dey di aeroplane, no go fit leave di country, until dem don go get incident statement.

E say dem no go also allow di flight engineers for di airline do any repair work for di plane, because dem dey investigate am.

Mr Olateru tell tori people for Lagos say im dey disappointed with di way di management of Delta Air Lines treat di matter, as dem no show respect to Nigerian agency and civil aviation laws.

E say di AIB and di Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) dey join together to do correct investigation on top wetin cause di aircraft engine fire.

Five Nigerians na im get serious wound from di fire wey happen inside di plane, and dem don dey collect treatment for Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.