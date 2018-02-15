'I go carry Nigeria go di next level'

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Buhari say im government dey focused to solve di challenges for Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari don promise to take di country go di next level, even tho things dey hard for Nigeria now.

Buhari make dis promise for one ceremony for Nigerian Air Force Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, for Kaduna State.

Buhari say: "Our mind strong to overcome all di challenges wey dey block road to our security and development as a nation.

"I wan call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join hands with us to make our dreams to become great, something wey go happen."

Im come beg all Nigerians to support im government to fit do dis one.

President Buhari add say as im bin talk for im New Year Day broadcast to di country, dis government don design some kain key projects wey go bring change to di country.