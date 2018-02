Shatta Wale chop prayers like 'krife' guy for Valentine's Day

Image copyright Pope Skinny/Instagram

In critics dey talk say check like in mind no dey, every time he den somebro get beef, but Shatta show Ghanaians say he get in own 'krif' side wey dem no know.

Apparently, as bois dey chill plus demma girls on Vals day, others dey chop 'soloku' den tins, Shatta plus in paddies meet up for base dey pray.

In paddy rapper Pope Skinny post video of Shatta as dem circle around for group inside dey pray. You dey see as Shatta dey soak prayers for real, be close in eyes tight as he bend over small as di worship dey enter am.

Di video dey circulate for social media as people dey share for everywhere.

Dem hold hands together signifying demma bond, for di video inside you go see di famous judge for 'Makola Vrs Kejetia' inside too.

Shatta recently warn pastors for Ghana say make dem stop dey prophesy say he go die, else he go burn down some churches saf if he no die by December 2018.

Di video be evidence say although he believe say e be di Dancehall King no be say he just dey walk like dat, he know in God like everybro.