Nigeria government wan check whether 'cheap' petrol price dey correct
Di join-bodi wey dey advice government on top economy mata dey do discussion with Nigeria oil company to check whether Nigerians dey pay correct money for petrol.
Petrol price na serious mata for Nigeria and government dey control how much marketers dey sell am.
President Muhammadu Buhari bin increase price to N145 per litre for 2016 but im no gree deregulate as marketers want because im no want make people suffer.
But di way government dey control price no allow importers to profit and di Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, import 90% of di fuel wey people use last year.
Fuel scarcity don dey hama Nigerians since December 2017.
National Economic Council, NEC, committee don dey discuss with NNPC to determine di correct amount people suppose buy petrol.
Mohammed Abubakar, di governor of Bauchi state, wey dey northern Nigeria, talk say di NEC committee and NNPC go compare Nigeria fuel price with oda West African countries dem because na wetin dey ginger smugglers be dat.
Fuel price cheap for Nigeria pass oda countries and di way crude oil price just dey increase dey go mean say smugglers go calculate say dem fit make more profit if dem carry di fuel wey dem suppose sell for Nigeria go oda countries.
Dis na wetin dey cause scarcity for di country.
And as e be so, Nigeria refineries no dey work as dem suppose so e mean say di country dey import 40 million litres per day.