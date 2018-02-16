Ghana: Government reduce fuel prices by 2% after COPEC demo

Image copyright Getty Images

President Akufo-Addo accent in signature to Special Petroleum Tax Amendment Bill wey parliament pass which go reduce di tax wey dey make fuel prices dey go high from 15 percent to 13 percent.

E dey mean say one litre of petrol which previously dey go for GH¢4.67ps dey no go for GH¢4.51ps. Meanwhile diesel too drop from GH¢4.67ps to GH¢4.48ps.

What dis dey mean be say if you dey use like 300 petrol gallons a month, you go fit save like GH¢210.

Di amendment dey like government in response to recent protests wey Chamber of Petroleum Consumers - Ghana (COPEC-Ghana) lead for Accra over di rising cost of fuel.

According to Deputy Finance minister Kweku Kwarteng di reduction of di Special Petroleum Tax Amendment Bill go bring relief to Ghanaians.