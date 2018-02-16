OneVoiceNigeria: Ten million PVC still dey INEC hand - Activists

Rights activist don comot for street of Abuja di Nigerian capital to tell young people make dem go do dia voter registration and collect dia PVC.

Di campaigners wey gather for Unity Fountain say so far, about 10 million PVCs dey with INEC wey people never collect.

Dem carry dia waka around di capital city to tell people say na only through dia vote dem go change bad government.

Dem say dis one wey young people dey vex and no care about election matter no good as dat one no go help bring better government for power next year.