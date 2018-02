World Bank don give Nigeria $486 million loan for electricity

Image copyright Getty Images

Di World Bank don approve $486 million credit to help Nigeria arrange beta electricity for dia people.

Di organization talk say di money dey under di 'Nigeria Electricity Transmission Project' and go help increase how distribution companies dey take distribute di electricity wey dem di country generate.

Plenty economists dey always complain say dis 'light no dey' wahala wey Nigeria get dey affect di country bad-bad.

Many people wey dey do business get generator wey dem dey use do business and to maintain am na plenty money.