Nigeria wan rebuild communities wey herdsmen destroy

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Vigilante people for Bakin Kogi, Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria dey look di damage after herdsmen attack di village on 24 February, 2017

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don approve make dem form new committee wey go look how dem go rebuild all di communities wey don suffer violence for dis herdsmen and farmers palava.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo wey be di chairman of di committee announce dis one after di monthly National Economic Council NEC meeting for Abuja.

Di committee go also find way wey dem go provide welfare and build other beta things wey go develop di communities, say na part of plans of di government to find solution to dis palava.

Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/Getty Images Image example Di committee go also see how dem go make di people life beta for di communities after dem rebuild am

Di council also talk about di NEC Working group wey dem bin set up for di last NEC meeting to make sure say all di people wey dey promote violence face justice.

Osinbajo say di federal government no go force state government but dem go share example of di best way to do animal production and business.

One thing di working group recommend na to use military to flush out bad people wey dia work get link to di palava and to include traditional leaders to promote peace for dia communities.