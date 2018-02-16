Nigeria: 16 women don free from traffickers hand

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Traffickers don dey cause seriosu palava for Nigeria

Nigeria dia Department of State Services and di National Agency for di Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) don save about 16 women wey bad-bad pipo bin wan carry go Saudi Arabia .

Authorities say dem rescue di women dem for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja, today 16 February, and dem still arrest two people wey dem suspect to be di traffickers.

Na di Head of Press and Public mata for inside NAPTIP wey be Josiah Emerole wey confirm say di tori na true talk. E say dem don carry di women go dia shelter for rehabilitation.

Local news paper Punch also report say di age of di women dey between 15 and 60 years, and dey rescue dem after information reach reach di ear of DSS and NAPTIP on top wetin dey go on.

As e be so, di Nigeria Immigration Service don seize di passports of di two suspect wey dem arrest.

E never still clear wetin be di reason for di trip wey dis women bin wan go do for Saudi Arabia but according to di punch, NAPTIP source say dem fit wan bin use dis women for cheap sex or manual labour.