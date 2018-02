Nigeria 2019 election: Which zone get di highest voters wey register?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di North-West zone of Nigeria na im get di highest number of registered voters.

Nigeria im North-West geopolitical zone na im get di highest number people wey don register to vote for di 2019 elections, with about 18,505,984.

Dis information na according to tori wey local newspaper PUNCH get from di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Di South-West zone wey include Ekiti, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Oyo states, dey second to di highest, with about 14,626,800 pipo wey don register as voters.

Meanwhile, na di South-East carry di lowest number of states; dem get 8,293,093 wey don register.

As e be, Lagos get 6,048,156 and Kano - wey be second among state with di highest number wey don register - get 5,149,070.

Bayelsa na im get di lowest number of voters wey don register (with about 754,394), and dia number even dey small pass di Federal Capital Territory Abuja, wey get 952, 815.

So far, as at January 2018, di total number of voters wey register all over di country na 73,944,312.

But INEC feel say di number fit plenty reach 80 million before December 2018 wey be di deadline for voter registration.