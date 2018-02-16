Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Leaders from West Africa dey do ECOWAS summit every year make dem use am to talk matter wey dey affect di region

Di ECOWAS Court of Justice don order Gambia government to pay six million Dalasis (wey be about $125,500) as compensation to four Gambian journalists on top abuse of human rights and torture mata.

Di tori people carry dia case reach di dormot of the court, wey dey based for Abuja; and na today ECOWAS wey be di Economic Community of West African States release statement about dia decision.

ECOWAS say: Alhagie Jobe and Lamin Fatty, get two million Dalasis (about $42,000) each for di violation of dia human rights, including di right to freedom of expression and right to freedom from torture."

"Fatou Camara and Fatou Jaw Manneh, go get one million Dalasis (e dey about $21,000) for di violation of dia rights.

Di journalists say na Gambian security agents arrest, harass and later detain them anyhow, sotay three of dem run comot as de dey fear well-well.

Panel wey hear dia case, make dis ruling na Honorable Justice Friday Chijioke Nwoke, Honorable Justices Maria do Ceu Silva Monteiro and Alioune Sall.

Di judges still order Gambia dia government to change or comot di harsh laws dem wey dem use take fit dey detain people anyhow.