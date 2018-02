Tsvangirai: Burial date for di Zimbabwe politician don comot

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Morgan Tsvangirai na former prime minister of Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe main opposition leader wey die inside South Africa go begin im journey to di other side from tomorrow, Saturday 17 February.

Details wey dem release about Morgan Tsvangirai funeral arrangement show say di man wey challenge former President Robert Mugabe well-well go dey buried for Harare, Zimbabwe.

On Saturday 17 February, dem go hold service for Mr Tsvangirai for Johannesburg, South Africa, and later dat day, im bodi go land for di Zimbabwe capital Harare.

Tori be say family and political leaders gopay dia last respect for Tsvangirai house for di Highlands.

On Sunday 18 February, dem go hold "public send-off" for di Civic Square, wey also dey for Harare.

Last-last, Mr Tsvangirai burial proper go dey on 19 February, for im village for Buhera - wey be lile four hours away fromm di capital.

Tsvangirai, 65, na im form di MDC (Movement for Democratic Change) for 2000.

Before dat one, im be former prime minister of Zimbabwe.

Di opposition politician bin don suffer from colon cancer, and na wetin kill am on