Zamfara attack: Buhari don send Defence Minister quick-quick

Image copyright STR/AFP/Getty Image example Dis kind attack dey very common for Zamfara state. Dis na Kizara village for June 2013.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari don send di Minister of Defence to Zamfara state to tell am quick-quick wetin happen for Birane village, where people die for attack inside Zurmi Local Government Area, on Thursday.

Na di President Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, talk dis one for statement.

Im say di Minister wey be Mansur Dan-Ali must put eye for wetin cause di kill-kill, and immediately report back to di President.

For inside dis week, about thirty five people don die for di hand of gunmen for Zamfara state, northwest Nigeria.

Nigeria killing: 35 people die for Zamfara dis week

President Buhari don still send security agents to waka, send dia members to protect areas wey attacks ft happen again for di state, na wetin di statement add.

Tori be say as im heart don dey cut on top di matter sake of say plenty other people injure, President Buhari sef tell di Zamfara State government, victims and area people for di state, say di Federal Government go continue do al ldem fit to help di security agencies to secure lives and property, for all over di country.