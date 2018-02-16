Senegal: Dakar Mayor suppose smell jail for 7 years - Prosecutor

Image copyright Getty Images Image example People bin dey queue well-well to enter Court for Dakar on 14 December 2017, to attend di trial of Dakar mayor Khalifa Sall

E go better make di senior official of Senegal capital Dakar soak inside jail like cassava inside water for at least seven years.

Dis na wetin di Senegal state prosecutor want, inside major corruption trial wey di mayor of Dakar dey face.

Serigne Bassirou Gueye add say make dem nack Mayor Khalifa Sall fine of 5.49bn CFA francs ( wey be about $10.4 million).

Gueye bin dey sum up di prosecution dia case against Sall and seven employees of Dakar city hall.

Sall don dey inside custody since 7 March 2017; e dey on trial over allegations say im no handle 1.8 billion CFAF ($3.4m) of public money well.

Tori be say di defense go dey round up dia talk-talk for di case on Monday 19 February.

Sall get plenty supporters, and im enter parliament for July, even though im bin campaign from jail.

Im supporters don talk say na people wey no like am for politics dey pack dis corruption case on top Sall head.